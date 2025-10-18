WWE veteran blasts Solo Sikoa’s MFTs; discusses major issue with their booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Vince Russo recently took issue with the MFT's wearing face paint. The stable was on SmackDown this week.
Over the last few weeks, Solo Sikoa showed up on video packages, introducing the members of his "Family Tree." With the likes of JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga assembled, the group showed up in full force on the blue brand last week. This Friday, Solo and his associates showed up again, attacking Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov after their United States Championship match. The group also confronted The Wyatt Sicks, teasing a huge matchup with the current WWE Tag Team Champions.
On this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that he didn't enjoy the group wearing face paint and claimed they looked like clowns. The veteran writer then pointed out that when the MFT was facing off against the Wyatt Sicks, the latter group wasn't at full strength. He questioned why the Solo Sikoa-led faction backed off despite having the numbers advantage.
"They bring the Samoans back, think about this for a second. They bring the clown Samoans back. They're wearing clown makeup. The one guy is going, 'Hey, hey, hey, hey!' Okay, alright. That's cool. So, we've got bada*s Samoans lined up. On the other side are three guys and a girl. So you've got five Samoans and three guys and a girl. And who's backing down? It's so F-ing ridiculous," Russo said.
In two short weeks, The MFTs have become a formidable force on the WWE roster. The have beaten down anyone that dared to stand up to them.
It will be interesting to see how the group fares against the supernatural powers of the Wyatt Sicks.
