Mia Yim has opened up about her upcoming match at WWE Survivor Series, stating that she has always wanted to compete in a WarGames match.

The Head Baddie In Charge is a member of Bianca Belair's team, which also consists of Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. They will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at the event. This will be the main roster debut of the WarGames match, as the bout previously took place in NXT.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in a recent interview, Mia Yim stated that she cannot wait to finally take part in a WarGames match. She was set to compete in the inaugural Women's WarGames match in NXT, but was replaced with Dakota Kai.

"It means so much to me because of the full circle," Yim explained. "I've always wanted to be a part of War Games. Ever since I got taken out it's like, 'Damn. It sucks, but I'm still happy for my friends that get to do it and I'm going to support them.' It's really cool that it's coming back around where it's like, I can finally go off in War Games. It's a lot to reflect on just to think about back then and everything that happened in between to now. It's just real cool."

Mia Yim opens up about forming a new alliance with The O.C.

On the November 7 episode of Monday Night RAW, The HBIC made a surprise return to WWE and allied herself with The O.C. The group is currently part of an angle with The Judgment Day, the top heel faction on the red brand.

Mia Yim stated during a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling that The O.C. asked WWE management to bring her in as the fourth member of their group.

"Coming back [to WWE] it was like, let's go. Now, I have such high respect for Triple H and what he's done for NXT that I was like, I'm ready to go, and when I was told 'Hey, the boys [The O.C] they want you, they think you can help them out,' and the fact that I knew them months prior, and AJ years prior, it was like hell yeah, let's go."

Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley have an ongoing storyline, so it'll be interesting to see what they will put out when they collide in the Women's WarGames match.

