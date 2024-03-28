Mia Yim sends a message to AJ Styles ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has sent a message to AJ Styles ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The O.C. members fell apart after The Phenomenal One went solo. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have returned to the NXT brand, and Yim's been struggling to find her footing.

Styles is currently involved in a heated feud with LA Knight ahead of the showdown at WrestleMania 40. Last week on SmackDown, The Megastar attacked the former WWE Champion in a home invasion angle and was arrested by the cops.

Because of the same, The Phenomenal One shared a video on social media addressing the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis. The 46-year-old star noted that he wouldn't show up on the March 29th episode of SmackDown as long as LA Knight was there.

Mia Yim took to X (formerly Twitter) and sent a message to AJ Styles following his major condition about his appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown.

WWE veteran comments on LA Knight getting arrested after attacking AJ Styles

As mentioned earlier, The Megastar was arrested after assaulting Styles outside his house. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the home invasion angle between the two men ahead of their WrestleMania clash.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that despite the segment being a bit corny, he liked it. He also said LA Knight's actions were executed perfectly, making Styles look good.

"I liked it! It's little corny, but it’s different. I like those out-of-the-studio, out-of-the-building stuff, and it fits. It fits him [LA Knight] to a T. To show up like that and do something crazy. I think it worked; it made AJ [Styles] look pretty good. Then he got arrested, and I liked it!" he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if LA Knight and AJ Styles appear on this week's SmackDown to make their on-screen rivalry more interesting.

