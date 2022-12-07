Mia Yim sends message to The OC following impressive victory on WWE RAW

Mia Yim has sent a message to The OC following their victory on WWE RAW.

Last night on the red brand, The OC was involved in Baron Corbin and JBL's high-stakes poker game throughout the show. It led to a 6-man tag team match, with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles battling Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and Baron Corbin. The faction picked up the pinfall victory after Gallows and Anderson planted Gable with the Magic Killer.

Earlier today, Yim took to Twitter to post a message with photos of the group posing on the ramp and in the ring.

"Life is too sweet." tweeted Mia Yim.

Mia Yim considered retirement after WWE release

Mia Yim was released by the company in November 2021. She portrayed the character "Reckoning" in the failed RETRIBUTION faction during her initial run on the main roster in WWE.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, the 33-year-old disclosed that she considered hanging her boots up for good following her release from WWE.

"I had to really evaluate if I wanted to continue to wrestle because I wasn't sure if I did. So thankfully, I was able to reignite my love for wrestling... because at that moment it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like maybe my time is up. Like, I'm not as good as I was 5-10 years ago, so maybe it's just time to hang it up. So I needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I can still go with all these new talent," said Yim. (7:56-8:45)

Mia Yim recently had her name changed on RAW, only to have it switched back after a negative reaction from fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Yim and The OC on the red brand.

