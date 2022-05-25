"They like to fix s**t that isn't broken" - Former WWE Superstar comments on Shotzi's old entrance

IMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke about Shotzi Blackheart's tank not being featured on WWE television anymore.

During her initial run on SmackDown and her days in NXT, Blackheart used to come down to the ring riding a tank with a matching helmet. However, in recent times, the former NXT Tag Team Champion has not been making her entrances with her iconic vehicle, just her helmet.

This didn't go unnoticed by former Retribution member Mia Yim. During one of her WWE 2K22 streams, the IMPACT star criticized the fact that Shotzi lost her tank after seeing her vehicle included in the entrance.

"Shotzi don't even have her tank anymore. Cause you know, they like to fix sh*t that isn't broken," Yim said.

Yim made her presence felt in WWE by entering the 2017 Mae Young Classic Tournament, where she was defeated by Shayna Baszler in the second round. Before her release in 2021, she became a member of Retribution alongside Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, and Slapjack.

Shotzi has previously opened up on the origins of her entrance

Blackheart's entrance with her tank was among the most memorable ones in recent WWE history.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year, the SmackDown Superstar was asked about why decided to come down the aisle in that manner. She answered that it all first transpired after seeing it at Walmart.

She added that even though she planned on saving up for the vehicle, she was eventually gifted with her first tank.

"You know, I just saw it at Walmart, and I just thought it would be a bada** idea. Like, I already wear the helmets. And I was like, you know what, this is me. I would drive a tank. Like if I was to drive any vehicle, it would be a freakin tank. So as soon as I saw it at Walmart, I was saving up money to get that thing...And then this band that I did a music video for was just like, here you go and I was like, 'Oh sick!'," Shotzi said.

The SmackDown Superstar has been a staple of the blue brand, where she was recently seen bickering with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. She then faced Rodriguez in a singles match last week, with the latter coming out victorious.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Blackheart on the blue brand in the weeks to come as she tries to climb the women's division.

