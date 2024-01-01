Mia Yim shows off new look ahead of major title match

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has shown off a new look ahead of a major title match.

The 34-year-old is scheduled to face Damage CTRL's IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title this Friday night on SmackDown. She has already begun training for the bout and will seemingly be introducing a new look as well.

Mia Yim took to social media today to share a new video of herself training with Shelton Benjamin ahead of her match on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown this Friday night. She noted on X that she has new hair and new ring gear for the upcoming title match on the January 5 edition of SmackDown.

"New gear ✅ New hair ✅ Personal training from @Sheltyb803✅ Going to be faster, stronger, BETTER for this Friday. Championship Fight Ready! #SmackDown," she wrote.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim on how she became a member of The O.C.

Mia Yim returned to the promotion last year during The O.C.'s rivalry with The Judgment Day.

The O.C. appears to be finished at the moment, but the faction was comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim. Styles returned to WWE in December 2023 on SmackDown and is focused on getting revenge on The Bloodline for brutally attacking ahead of Fastlane.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Yim revealed that she was approached by The O.C. to join the group. She noted that the faction had a problem dealing with Rhea Ripley, and she was the solution.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that."

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Mia Yim has the chance to capture her first title as a superstar when she battles Damage CTRL's IYO SKY for WWE Women's Championship this Friday night on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran can pull off the upset at the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown.

