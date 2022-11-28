Mia Yim trolls fellow WWE Superstar who was left off  Survivor Series WarGames card

Mia Yim used her appearance in the Women's War Games match at last night's Survivor Series event to troll current WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

The Gold Standard has barely been on TV in the past few months. However, he wrestled on two consecutive episodes of RAW on November 7 and 14, taking on Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio on those episodes, respectively.

Yim, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight since returning to the company on the November 7 episode of the red brand and was later announced to be the 4th member of Team Bianca at Survivor Series. Her team did pick up the win at the Premium Live Event last night when Becky Lynch pinned Damage CTRL', Dakota Kai.

Michin and Benjamin, who are friends in real life, regularly antagonize one another on Twitter. The two have gone back and forth, belittling each other's on-screen characters for some time now.

The former NXT star continued this online feud when she pointed out that she was in a WarGames match at Survivor Series while Shelton wasn't even on the show.

"Knowing you’re in a badass PLE while Shelton Benjamin is at home watching," she tweeted.

Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin regularly play video games together on the former's Twitch channel.

MIA Yim considered retirement following her WWE release

Mia Yim recently opened up about considering retirement after her WWE release last year.

After being part of the infamous Retribution faction, Yim was released from the company on November 4, 2021, due to budget cuts. She only wrestled four matches during her run on the main roster, two of them being on Main Event.

During her recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, the former NXT star said she thought about retiring from wrestling after her WWE release but rediscovered her passion for the business soon after.

"I had to really evaluate if I wanted to continue to wrestle because I wasn't sure if I did. So thankfully, I was able to reignite my love for wrestling... because at that moment it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like maybe my time is up. Like, I'm not as good as I was 5-10 years ago, so maybe it's just time to hang it up. So I needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I can still go with all these new talent," said Yim. [From 7:56 to 8:45]

Mia Yim is the latest in the long line of formerly released Superstars who have now returned to the promotion. She was even part of the winning team in the first-ever Women's War Games match on WWE's main roster.

