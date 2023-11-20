Mia Yim visits released WWE star

WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently paid a visit to a recently released star.

Shelton Benjamin's six-year run with WWE came to an end on September 21, 2023. The veteran was one of several big names who were let go by the company.

Mia Yim is currently a SmackDown-exclusive star and is incredibly close to Shelton Benjamin in real life. Yim recently put up a tweet stating that she paid a visit to Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin talks about her friendship with Mia Yim

Benjamin was a guest on WWE's The Bump earlier this year. The veteran opened up in detail about how he met Yim and also talked about their friendship.

"I met [Yim] at an indy show, and she actually wrestled Mickie James. And I was very impressed by her talent. ... And I'll be honest, she got me because she had a lot of passion for the business. But then I got to know her. Yeah. It's all a lie. She didn't know how to play the dozens, so basically, we started playing the dozens after a show. Then it started at a show, then it went on to home, and all of a sudden we started doing it on social media, and it's kind of taken a life of its own. It's actually a lot of fun." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Benjamin also said that he loves Yim to death, and she's an amazing person. The former WWE star then described his bond with Yim as "an annoying brother and annoying sister relationship."

Yim is currently a member of The O.C. on SmackDown, alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

Do you think Shelton Benjamin was underutilized and should've been given a main event run in WWE?

