Michael Chandler joining WWE is laughable, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

UFC veteran Michael Chandler recently teased joining WWE, prompting much buzz in the pro wrestling world. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is apparently not hyped about it.
Chandler has had a stellar career in Bellator before he moved to UFC. His fighting prowess is nothing to scoff at, and many believe that he can come into the pro wrestling field similar to Ronda Rousey. Nevertheless, Vince Russo thinks the entire idea is laughable considering Chandler's physique.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:
"(Chuckles) 5'8", a 156 pounds and 40 years old? Are you freaking kidding me? The guy looks like Johnny Gargano. This is what we are talking about? I just googled Michael Chandler. Brother, you better beg Triple H for a job. 5'8" and a 156 pounds?" [8:38 onwards]
You can check out the full video here:
What did Michael Chandler say about joining WWE?
Michael Chandler has apparently been in touch with Triple H about a potential move to the Stamford-based promotion.
Speaking with The Schmo, the UFC veteran stated that he wanted the door to pro wrestling open for a potential move down the line. He said:
"I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we're trying to make that happen... It's always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is ever going to happen, but he knows I want that door to be open and I think he wants that door to be open too... I know it's a little bit old school but Rey Mysterio Jr., I know he's still getting after it, still has it, but man, that would be a really, really fun [match]."
What is next for Michael Chandler? Only time will tell.
