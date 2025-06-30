Michael Chandler joining WWE is laughable, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

UFC veteran Michael Chandler recently teased joining WWE, prompting much buzz in the pro wrestling world. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is apparently not hyped about it.

Chandler has had a stellar career in Bellator before he moved to UFC. His fighting prowess is nothing to scoff at, and many believe that he can come into the pro wrestling field similar to Ronda Rousey. Nevertheless, Vince Russo thinks the entire idea is laughable considering Chandler's physique.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"(Chuckles) 5'8", a 156 pounds and 40 years old? Are you freaking kidding me? The guy looks like Johnny Gargano. This is what we are talking about? I just googled Michael Chandler. Brother, you better beg Triple H for a job. 5'8" and a 156 pounds?" [8:38 onwards]

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

You can check out the full video here:

What did Michael Chandler say about joining WWE?

Michael Chandler has apparently been in touch with Triple H about a potential move to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking with The Schmo, the UFC veteran stated that he wanted the door to pro wrestling open for a potential move down the line. He said:

"I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we're trying to make that happen... It's always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is ever going to happen, but he knows I want that door to be open and I think he wants that door to be open too... I know it's a little bit old school but Rey Mysterio Jr., I know he's still getting after it, still has it, but man, that would be a really, really fun [match]."

What is next for Michael Chandler? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!