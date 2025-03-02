Michael Cole addresses Jade Cargill situation during Men's Elimination Chamber match

  • home icon
By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:02 GMT
Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 [Image Credits: WWE
Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 [Image Credits: WWE's Instagram]

Jade Cargill made a grand return to WWE to kick off the surprises at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The premium live event kicked off with the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and right when the door was closing, Cargill returned to leave the world surprised.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion was about to attack Liv Morgan but rather unleashed an attack on Naomi. Jade Cargill was visibly furious and ended up leaving Naomi bruised up, with the latter being eliminated for not being able to compete following the attack.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee shared some updates on the stars following their performances at the premium live event. During the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Michael Cole addressed Jade Cargill's situation following the brutal assault on Naomi, stating that reporters have been trying to get a hold of the star for some comments on her return.

However, Cole later stated that nobody could find Cargill backstage after the attack. This was seemingly a tease that the star had rushed out of the arena following the premium live event.

Cargill might answer the plethora of questions that the WWE Universe has raised on social media during her next appearance. Fans will have to wait and see what The Storm has in store following her return ahead of WrestleMania.

Edited by Debottam Saha
