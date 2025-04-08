Michael Cole announces 4-time WWE Champion is returning to RAW right before WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 08, 2025 03:41 GMT
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania 41 will be a must-see for the WWE Universe. Michael Cole announced that a four-time WWE Champion would make his presence felt on the red brand next week.

The card for WrestleMania 41 is almost locked in, with as many as nine matches currently lined up for The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

One particular bout that fans are looking forward to most is the Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

However, it won't be an ordinary Triple Threat bout, as The Original Tribal Chief will be without his Wiseman for the first time in years.

Yes, you read it right. CM Punk cashed in his favor on SmackDown last week and asked Paul Heyman to be in his corner for his match at WrestleMania 41.

Tonight, Michael Cole confirmed that Reigns will appear on RAW next week.

This will mark the OTC's first appearance on the red brand in over a month. He last appeared on the March 10, 2025, episode of WWE RAW to attack Seth Rollins and CM Punk during their Steel Cage Match.

What will the OG Bloodline leader say about Paul Heyman's decision? Fans must tune in next Monday to find out.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
