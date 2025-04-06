WATCH: Unseen footage after SmackDown shows Roman Reigns visibly upset with Paul Heyman after CM Punk’s attack

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman shared the ring. However, what happened towards the end of this segment is what left many excited for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Toward the end of this segment on SmackDown, Punk cashed in his favor and told Reigns that Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. However, when Reigns asked Heyman to refuse The Best in the World, The Wiseman didn't oblige. This led to The Tribal Chief walking up to Heyman and grabbing him.

However, as soon as Reigns walked up to Heyman, Punk attacked him from behind and hit him with a GTS. Reigns fell flat on the ring canvas, while Rollins and Punk exchanged a stare before the former exited the ring.

After SmackDown went off the air, a fan shot a video in which Reigns was seen visibly upset with Paul Heyman. In the clip, Reigns was captured getting up and exiting the ring without his Wiseman.

Check the footage below:

Wrestling analyst says he would like to see Roman Reigns send a strong message to Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman saying no to Roman Reigns on SmackDown last Friday came as a shock to many. However, a wrestling analyst recently suggested that Reigns must now win the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 and send a strong message to Heyman.

The wrestling analyst in question is Sam Roberts. During an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, he said:

"I would like Roman Reigns to win this Triple Threat Match, and then, to look at Paul Heyman and tell him, 'You need me. I don't need you.' And then go back on another reign of terror."

Check out what Sam Roberts said below:

It will be interesting to see if something along these lines takes place at WrestleMania 41. With how things are shaping up, it seems like Roman Reigns will most likely continue without Heyman post-WrestleMania 41.

