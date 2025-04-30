Michael Cole announces former WWE champion is returning to RAW after 5-year in-ring absence

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 30, 2025 01:59 GMT
WWE appears to be pulling out all the stops for the Backlash Premium Live Event. A former United States Champion will make his return to in-ring competition for the first time in over five years on RAW next week.

Rusev returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, attacking Otis and Akira Tozawa of the Alpha Academy to issue a warning to the locker room.

The Bulgarian Brute missed Monday Night Show last night but made his presence felt through a pre-taped video package. He reflected on his time away from the Stamford-based promotion, saying he went back to Bulgaria and fell into the abyss. He said he is now back to hunt down his opponents and deal with them.

It looks like he has found his first victim.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Michael Cole announced that Rusev will face Otis in a singles match on RAW next week. This will mark the Bulgarian Brute's first match since February 2020.

Has WWE dropped the ball on Rusev's storyline already?

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw with Otis' backstage segment with Sami Zayn.

The veteran said that the fact Otis didn't acknowledge Rusev speaks volumes about the level of interest in this program.

"Here's another part, man. So Sami [Zayn] is in there talking to Otis. Otis was attacked by Rusev last week. They billboard Otis is wrestling Rusev next week. So Otis is in the scene and says nothing about the Rusev business whatsoever. How can you not connect those dots?"
Regardless, fans will be in for a treat when Otis and Rusev clash in a battle of two behemoths next week.

Will Lana make her much-awaited return to reunite with her husband? It remains a possibility, especially after CJ Perry signed a Legends Deal with the company.

