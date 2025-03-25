Michael Cole calls out another botch from WWE RAW; worries about superstar's mental health

Michael Cole has now pointed out a big issue from WWE RAW as a star has made another big botch. He's worried about him.

While speaking to his brother, Jimmy Uso, about whether he could even beat Gunther, Jey confessed that he didn't know he could beat the World Heavyweight Champion in the ring. He said that he was 3-0 against Gunther, meaning he had lost against the star three times. However, Michael Cole pointed out that he should have said that he was 0 and 3 against Gunther.

"You think I don't know? I know? I'm being reminded every week. I ain't beat Gunther. I'm 3 and 0 vs Gunther. You know what the truth is Uce? I don't know if I can beat him," Jey said.

Michael Cole had to point out the botch and reveal he was worried. He talked about it instantly and then pointed out how Jey Uso was under a lot of pressure, especially after failing during a spear tonight and a botched dive last week.

"Well Jey Uso, again, Gunther's in his head. He's 0 and 3 against Gunther, not 3 and 0, like Jey said," Cole corrected him.

It remains to be seen if Uso can get the win he needs at WrestleMania to put this behind him and move forward as the World Heavyweight Champion.

