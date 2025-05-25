Michael Cole drops huge John Cena announcement during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE legend Michael Cole recently made a huge announcement related to John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Cenation Leader is all set to face R-Truth at the event.

After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, John Cena put R-Truth through a table during the post-show press conference. WWE later announced a non-title match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ahead of their much-anticipated clash, Michael Cole made a huge announcement related to The Cenation Leader. Cole revealed that the 17-time World Champion will make an appearance at Fanatics Fest New York in June this year for Fanatics Games alongside other WWE names, including Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, and Tiffany Stratton.

"Just announced, John Cena, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, and Tiffany Stratton will be at Fanatics Games in Fanatics Fest New York City [from] June 20th to 22nd. For the first time ever world's biggest athletes, celebs, and 50 lucky fans will take part in Fanatics Games...," he said.

Many people expect Cody Rhodes to return at Saturday Night's Main Event and possibly interfere in John Cena vs. R-Truth. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena's clash with Truth.

