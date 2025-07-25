  • home icon
Michael Cole heartbroken after Hulk Hogan news; pays tribute to WWE legend & Vince McMahon

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 25, 2025 08:42 GMT
Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 [Image credits: Hogan
Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 [Image credits: Hogan's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE RAW commentator Michael Cole recently paid tribute to legendary Hulk Hogan after his unfortunate passing. Cole also talked about The Hulkster and Vince McMahon's influence on sports entertainment.

Hulk Hogan was one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend carried pro wrestling on his back in the 1980s and made WWE(then WWF) famous alongside Vince McMahon, the co-founder of the Stamford-based promotion. It is an extremely difficult time for the wrestling world as The Hulkster is no longer with us.

During Michael Cole's recent interview on SportsCenter, the host asked the legendary commentator what Hulk Hogan meant to the world of sports entertainment. Cole highlighted that it was a rough week as some legendary names passed away recently: Malcom Jamal Warner (director and musician), Ozzy Osbourne (musician and WWE Hall of Famer), and now Hulk Hogan.

"Well, El, you and I were talking before we came on the air. This has been a rough week for those of us who came of age in the 80s. Malcolm Jamal Warner, of course, Ozzy Osbourne, and today, Hulk Hogan," he said.

Michael Cole added that he believed The Hulkster and Vince McMahon created sports entertainment and turned a regional promotion like WWE (then WWF) into a global phenomenon. Cole also mentioned that millions of people would not be wrestling fans today if it weren't for Hogan.

"Umm, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon created sports entertainment. There's a reason that Netflix and Peacock, and USA Network are bringing our shows on a weekly basis because of what they created back in the 1980s. Taking this small regional promotion and turning [it] into this global juggernaut. Uh, there are millions and millions of people my age and your age as well, who would not be professional wrestling fans today if it wasn't for the immortal Hulk Hogan. He epitomized what it was to be a superstar," he added. [0:52 - 1:36]
Check out the interview below:

Vince McMahon penned an emotional message for WWE legend Hulk Hogan

After learning about Hulk Hogan's passing, Vince McMahon took to X/Twitter to issue a statement. The co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment wrote that he believed Hogan was the greatest of all time, and believed The Hulkster gave everything to the audience that loved him.

"The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL Time, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled—and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved," he wrote.
Check out his post below:

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's family at this extremely difficult time.

