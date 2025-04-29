Michael Cole issues an apology on WWE RAW

Michael Cole stepped up and issued an apology tonight on WWE RAW. The matters have come to a head tonight on the show, with a further announcement on what's next.

Gunther attacked Michael Cole last week on RAW because he was upset with how things had gone wrong. Cole had commented multiple times on how Gunther had tapped out, which didn't sit well with the Ring General. He confronted Cole and became even more upset when Pat McAfee tried to get in his face. It ended with Gunther choking McAfee out and getting suspended as a result.

On RAW, Michael Cole issued an apology for what his comments had caused last week. He said that his mouth got him into trouble at times, and that's what happened last week when Gunther snapped and attacked both stars. He mentioned that, having been at the commentary desk for so long, he felt it was his right to give his opinion at times.

"I would like to apologize briefly tonight. My mouth got me and Pat in trouble last week. I dragged you into this situation with Gunther. However, I do believe in 28 years sitting behind this desk. I should be given the opportunity to give opinions. I do get carried away at times, but that's because of my emotion and my love for what we do."

The commentators then watched the replay of what had happened over the past week. After that, Pat McAfee got on the table and started to talk about how Gunther had crossed the line and that he was loyal to Michael Cole at the end of the day. It ended with him securing a match against Gunther at Backlash.

