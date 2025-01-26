Michael Cole makes mind-blowing Bron Breakker revelation at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:06 GMT
Bron Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE legend Michael Cole recently made a remarkable revelation about the current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. The star put his title on the line against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Sheamus is one of the greatest names to ever set foot inside the squared circle. The Celtic Warrior has won almost everything in his World Wrestling Entertainment career. He has been pursuing the Intercontinental Championship for quite some time, as it is the only major accolade missing from his trophy cabinet, stopping him from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

After feuding for weeks, the 46-year-old finally locked horns with Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Both stars started the match on a high note. During the bout, legendary commentator Michael Cole highlighted a mind-blowing stat about Breakker's speed inside the squared circle. Cole revealed that the 27-year-old went 23 miles an hour while running between the ropes.

Sheamus has been focused on winning the Intercontinental Championship since the gold was held by Gunther. However, even after putting on some incredible performances, he has failed to secure the title.

Many fans believe The Celtic Warrior might finally beat Bron Breakker for the title and become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

