Michael Cole mentions Cody Rhodes' real-life family member Otis during Survivor Series: WarGames; Brandi Rhodes and Teil Rhodes react

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, and sister, Teil Rhodes, reacted to Michael Cole mentioning The American Nightmare's real-life family member Otis during Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

The latest premium live event showcased huge matches. During the show, Cody teamed up with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton to compete in a WarGames Match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

However, during the bout, Cole mentioned Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes' real-life father's name, who appears to be sick at the moment. Brandi and Cody's sister, Teil Rhodes, recently reacted to the former's father Otis' name, being mentioned on television.

You can check out a screenshot of their reactions below:

Screenshot of Brandi Rhodes and Teil Rhodes' reactions.

The Men's WarGames Match was one of the best bouts of the year. All of the stars showcased their incredible talents inside the ring.

However, everyone was waiting to witness Randy Orton once again on WWE TV. The Viper returned during the latter stages of the bout with a huge pop from the crowd and helped his team win the match. You can check out his entrance here.

