  • Michael Cole pays emotional tribute to Cody Rhodes & John Cena at WWE SummerSlam: "Meant more to my career than I can ever say"

By JP David
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:17 GMT
Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Michael Cole. (Photos: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Michael Cole paid an emotional tribute to both icons, alluding to the passing of the torch moment after the match.

Rhodes and Cena slugged it out in an intense Street Fight inside the MetLife Stadium. The action spilled all over the ring, ringside, and even at the entrance ramp. It was filled with numerous high-risk spots, including multiple Attitude Adjustments to The American Nightmare.

Despite the punishment on each other's bodies, Rhodes prevailed after hitting the Cross Rhodes on Cena, following an Avalanche Cody Cutter onto a table. The two shared a hug after the match, with the 17-time champ handing over the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes in a passing of the torch moment.

Here's what Michael Cole said about the importance of it, not just to him, but to WWE:

"Two men that have meant more to my career than I can ever say. It has come full circle. At MetLife Stadium at WrestleMania 29, John Cena, with the most therapeutic win of his career, defeated The Rock. It was almost a passing of the torch moment at that moment in time. And now here, once again, back at MetLife Stadium, this time at SummerSlam, it is again a passing of the torch from the greatest of all time, John Cena, to the man who will carry WWE into the future, the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes."
Brock Lesnar would shock the world afterward when he returned after a two-year hiatus to attack John Cena.

