Michael Cole reveals huge Seth Rollins update

Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and had to be helped to the back following his injury. Now, Michael Cole has provided an update on Rollins and what's next for the star.

Ad

Before WWE RAW started today, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were seen arriving with Paul Heyman. Breakker had a huge match on the show as well, taking part in the Gauntlet match, hoping to earn a shot at the title. However, that was not all that was happening.

Michael Cole noted that Seth Rollins was not present with the rest of his faction when they arrived on RAW. He went on to give an update, saying that Rollins was indeed badly injured, confirming what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event. He also mentioned that the star would be evaluated, with further updates on when he will return to the ring.

Ad

Trending

Paul Heyman didn't provide an update beyond stating that Seth Rollins had until June of next year to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. There's no telling when the star will return to the ring or what exactly has happened to his knee, but the star's injury is severe, according to Cole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!