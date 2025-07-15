Michael Cole reveals huge Seth Rollins update

Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and had to be helped to the back following his injury. Now, Michael Cole has provided an update on Rollins and what's next for the star.
Before WWE RAW started today, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were seen arriving with Paul Heyman. Breakker had a huge match on the show as well, taking part in the Gauntlet match, hoping to earn a shot at the title. However, that was not all that was happening.
Michael Cole noted that Seth Rollins was not present with the rest of his faction when they arrived on RAW. He went on to give an update, saying that Rollins was indeed badly injured, confirming what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event. He also mentioned that the star would be evaluated, with further updates on when he will return to the ring.
Paul Heyman didn't provide an update beyond stating that Seth Rollins had until June of next year to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. There's no telling when the star will return to the ring or what exactly has happened to his knee, but the star's injury is severe, according to Cole.
