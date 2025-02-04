Michael Cole reveals how WWE Hall of Famer was emotional and speechless after the Royal Rumble

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble is in the books, and now the superstars are on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Several surprises and swerves came with The Rumble this year, and now Michael Cole has revealed one unique interaction that stuck with him.

Jey Uso solidified his singles reign with a Men's Royal Rumble win. He entered at #20 and went 36:59 before last eliminating John Cena. Jey also eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Jimmy Uso was in the match as well, entering at #10. He went 15:34 before Jacob Fatu made him the 13th elimination, with none of his own. Rikishi was indeed a happy father, and he cheered from a nearby Watch Party.

The Samoan Stinker is a very vocal supporter of his three sons in WWE: Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa. Jey joined Michael Cole today for a discussion on The Pat McAfee Show and recalled the former Too Cool member tearing up when they talked at the WWE hotel later that night in Indianapolis. Rikishi had no idea Jey was winning.

Trending

"As soon as the Rumble was over, I was standing at the airport and I walked into the hotel and your dad was there. They had a Rumble watch party and your dad had no idea what was going on. He walked out, had these tears in his eyes, and he gave me this massive hug. That’s Rikishi, of course, the Hall of Famer. He had no words for it. He was so incredibly proud of you. And as you know, he has been one of your biggest supporters through all of this and all the ups and downs in your career. It was just an incredible moment for me to see him and see that emotion out of him when you had just won that match," Michael Cole said. [H/T to Fightful]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Main Event Jey noted how his father made a FaceTime call shortly after The Rumble while they were still in the locker room. Recalling how CM Punk, John Cena, and others were nearby, Jey said they all had a good talk.

He added that it feels good to have his father cheering for him. The younger Uso also confirmed that Rikishi did not know about the win beforehand as he didn't tell him everything, which kept him excited.

Jey Uso set for WWE SmackDown

Uso appeared on this week's WWE RAW as a follow-up to his Men's Royal Rumble win. He was confronted by Gunther ahead of their likely WrestleMania 41 match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Main Event Jey announced that he will appear on Friday's SmackDown to discuss a potential WrestleMania match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Uso recently failed to dethrone Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. On RAW, Gunther reminded Jey of the loss to talk him out of making a 'Mania challenge, but Uso promised to leave Las Vegas as champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback