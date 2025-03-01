Michael Cole sends top WWE star a message about his career: "Time's running out"

Michael Cole has now sent a top WWE star a message about his career ending. He told him to his face.

On the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show, Cole was hosting and decided to be upfront about his questions with CM Punk.

Michael Cole sent Punk a message on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show. He pointed out that Punk had put a lot of pressure on himself to be in the main event of WrestleMania. He also said that the star's time was running out and wondered what would happen if Punk failed his goal.

"I want to end with this. Time's running out. We don't know how many years you have left in your in-ring career. You put a ton of pressure on yourself to get to your first main event ever at WrestleMania. What happens if you cannot get it done tomorrow night inside the chamber?" (34:11 - 34:40)

While CM Punk went on to confess that he was not sure what he would do if he lost, the Best in the World hinted that he might then have to call in the favor that Paul Heyman owed him.

He also hinted that he might be more than ready to sell his soul to the Rock if the opportunity presented itself. Michael Cole was left staring as the star cut an emotional promo at the time. It remains to be seen what happens when he enters the Chamber tomorrow.

