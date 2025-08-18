Michelle McCool responds to WWE legend after he accused "almighty" Undertaker of sabotage

Michelle McCool didn't have kind words to say about a WWE legend who accused her and her husband, The Undertaker, of sabotage on a recent show. The incident led to a huge walkout.On WWE LFG (Legends &amp; Future Greats), there was a huge blow-up from Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who accused The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, of sabotage after they voted in favor of Penina Tuilaepa instead of the rookie he had repeatedly endorsed, Zena Sterling. Even on X/Twitter, Dudley was furious about it and called it &quot;bulls**t.&quot;Michelle McCool called Bubba Ray Dudley out for being a hypocrite and mocked him for accusing the &quot;almighty&quot; Undertaker of having political pull backstage to influence big decisions.McCool @McCoolMichelleLLINKReal talk -&gt; but what about when you vote for @PeninaTuilaepa and @zenawwe IS in the ring?!?! Just confused…..oh wait, Nevermind - forgot about the almighty power my husband @undertaker has😂For context, there is a voting system on WWE LFG where the legends view the matches put together by the rookies and vote for only one of the two wrestlers. In this instance, the marquee bout saw the highly-acclaimed Zena Sterling go up against Penina, who has been viewed by the legends as one of the most rapidly-improved contestants this seasonTriple H confirmed a very interesting new role for The Undertaker in WWEThe Deadman and Shawn Michaels were in Mexico for TripleMania, but what was especially interesting was that they weren't casual observers on the sidelines out to support Triple H and WWE.The Game confirmed that one of his biggest in-ring rivals, The Phenom, had a huge part to play in AAA, seemingly confirming a new gig in WWE.In a behind-the-scenes video from the day of TripleMania XXXIII, Triple H said that The Undertaker was one of the big &quot;driving forces&quot; of AAA, and he would never have believed it years ago:“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that,&quot; said Triple H.It goes to show just how much The Deadman has been getting involved behind the scenes after his retirement. While he admitted previously that the itch to return to the ring was always there, he also seems to have taken a conscious decision to channel that energy in a way that gives back to WWE.One of the big ways he does this is by mentoring the rookies on LFG, and it's going to be interesting to find out what his big role is going to be in AAA, as it now falls under the WWE umbrella.