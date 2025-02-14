Michelle McCool reveals shocking demand WWE made of her

Michelle McCool is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. As a former four-time champion, she helped boost the Women's Division to new heights. However, she recently revealed that despite her abilities, the WWE once made a shocking demand of her.

In a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McCool shared how she was once shockingly asked to "re-do" a match. She revealed that one of her matches was so good that WWE wanted her to do it again, but not for the right reasons.

Michelle McCool recalled how she once had a great match with Victoria, but once they got backstage, they were asked to wrestle again. Why? Because their punches and kicks looked better than those of the men.

"There was one point where Victoria and I had a match. We came backstage, getting changed, and they came back and said, 'Hey, y’all need to come back out and do your match again.' We’re like, 'What do you mean come back out and do our match again?' They’re like, 'Your punches and kicks look better than the guys.' We’re like, 'Wait a minute. We have to go redo our match because our punches look too good? That doesn’t sound like an us problem,'" claimed Michelle McCool.

Understandably, McCool did not see how this was her or Victoria's problem, as did Chris Jericho, who stood up for them. However, Y2J's support wasn't enough, and they had to go out and do it again.

"Chris Jericho, at the time, he stood up for us, and he said, 'If the guy’s punches don’t look as good, that is not the girl’s fault. That’s not their fault.' Regardless, we had to go out there and re-do our match, and there was a period of about three or four weeks that girls couldn’t punch or kick," revealed McCool.

It's safe to say that the Women's Division has grown tremendously since then, thanks in part to the examples and performance McCool set.

Michelle McCool is open to having one more match

It has been a while since Michelle McCool stepped into the squared circle. Her last appearance was in 2023 when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble. However, she is now considering making one more return.

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, McCool revealed that she returned to WWE in 2018 after seven years of retirement so her daughter could see her wrestle. Now, she has a younger son who hasn't seen her in the ring, and she teased that it might be enough motivation for her to don her wrestling gear once more.

It would be great to see the 45-year-old back in the squared circle. However, only time will tell what the future holds for her.

