Michelle McCool reveals stunning new look ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE legend Michelle McCool has shown off a new look ahead of WrestleMania XL. The two-day premium live event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this weekend.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Michelle McCool took to her Instagram Story to share her new look. She noted that she had to make a change to her hair and shared an inspiring message as seen below.

"Sometimes we are forced to make change.... & as scary as that can be (even when it's truly just hair), you may never see the blessings on the other side [blue heart emoji]," she wrote.

The Road to WrestleMania is almost complete as The Show of Shows is now just five days away. There are many marquee matchups to look forward to this weekend and the company could have some surprises in store for wrestling fans as well.

Michelle McCool has disclosed that she will be attending WWE WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

The veteran has not competed in a match since the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Rhea Ripley was the first entrant in the match last year and went the distance. She eliminated Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles last year. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion and is still the reigning Women's World Champion today. She will be defending her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL and The Man attacked her during an interview today ahead of WWE RAW.

McCool was interviewed after the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year and revealed that her family in attendance had no idea she was going to appear on the show.

McCool took to her Instagram Story today to share that she will be heading to WrestleMania XL this weekend. She did not disclose if she will be making an appearance at the premium live event as seen in the image below.

"WrestleMania packing has begun... essentials first!!!:)," she wrote.

Michelle McCool is married to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in real life. The Deadman hung up his wrestling boots for good after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Only time will tell if the power couple make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.