Michin reveals she was ill during a recent major WWE show

Michin had no intention of sitting out when WWE returned to a major venue. Although she was under the weather, the 35-year-old powered through.

On SmackDown, the wrestler formerly known as Mia Yim has consistently attempted to win the Women's US Title from Chelsea Green. However, Green always managed to keep her reign intact, partly thanks to Piper Niven. Most recently, Alba Fyre joined the champion and Niven when the former women's tag team champion cost the challenger a Street Fight with the belt on the line.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old's hunt for gold brought her to WWE Speed. Before Madison Square Garden hosted RAW this past Monday, Michin and Shayna Baszler competed in a match for Speed. The bout was pre-taped.

As she disclosed earlier on social media, the WWE star was suffering a "stomach bug," but she just couldn't pass up on performing at The Garden.

"Not even the stomach bug can keep me away from finally wrestling at MSG!" Michin wrote on Instagram.

During a recent sit-down interview, the SmackDown star revealed how she spends her off days, noting that the ban lift of a drug helped ease matters.

Michin addresses difficulty connecting with WWE fans

Mia Yim made her WWE return in late 2022. Triple H had taken charge of creative by then, and he plunged her into a prominent storyline. Mia joined AJ Styles and The Good Brothers against The Judgment Day's then-line up, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

In an interview with THE SPEAKEEZY, the WWE star candidly spoke about her on-screen character. She admitted that she is unable to identify with it, unlike some of her peers who have gotten comfortable in their skin.

"That’s a great question because I don’t even know my character. I can wrestle my a** off, but I know that my biggest hindrance is I have a problem connecting with the crowd because I’m still trying to figure out what my character is. [...] In wrestling, you want to have you, just accelerated times a hundred."

Since the Women's US Title was introduced on SmackDown, Michin has been hell-bent on winning it. She has not won a title yet. It remains to be seen whether she can eventually dethrone Chelsea Green.

