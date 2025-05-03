Michin sends a five-word message after WWE fires two former champions

WWE's ongoing release spree has shaken the wrestling world to its core. SmackDown Superstar Michin recently shared her reaction after two former champions were let go from the Stamford-based promotion as part of the releases.

Earlier today, WWE reportedly released as many as a dozen wrestlers across all brands. Among those shown the door tonight were Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler.

Both women have since received an outpouring of love and appreciation from fans.

Michin also took to her Instagram handle to share heartwarming pictures with Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler, with a caption reading:

"Best Roommates EVER 4 LYFE," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Shayna Baszler has broken her silence after ending a nearly eight-year stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut. She posted a clip from the Warhammer 40,000 game franchise, which says:

"Let the seas boil, let the stars fall. Though it takes the last drop of my blood, I will see the Galaxy freed once more. And if I cannot save it from your failure, father, then let the galaxy burn!"

As is often the case, all the releases go through WWE CCO Triple H. Rumor has it that The Game was somewhat connected to the latest roster cuts.

These stars will have 90-day non-compete clauses before they are contractually free to sign with any promotion.

