Michin sends harsh message after Chelsea Green complains about recent WWE treatment

Michin delivered a harsh message to Chelsea Green on social media following this week's episode of WWE RAW in Australia. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last year by defeating Michin in the finals of a tournament.Green took to Instagram today to share a compilation of female WWE stars beating her down during her time in the company. She sarcastically suggested that it was &quot;romantic,&quot; and you can check out the video in her post below.&quot;It’s Actually Romantic how much the @wwe girls love to beat me up ♥️,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichin responded to Green's post and claimed that she deserved all the beatdowns she received during her time in the company so far. Natalya also suggested that the former champion is the &quot;best bumper&quot; in the entire promotion. You can check out their responses in the image below.Michin and Natalya responded to Green's post on social media. [Image credit: Chelsea Green's Instagram]Green teamed up with Alba Fyre to battle Sol Ruca and Zaria on the October 3 edition of SmackDown. Sol Ruca and Zaria picked up the victory and have also made it known that they want to challenge Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.Vince Russo suggests Chelsea Green is too good for WWEWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Chelsea Green was too talented to be on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo suggested that Green was one of the best stars on the roster. He praised her for never breaking character and claimed that she was too good to be in the company.&quot;So freaking good. I was watching her closely tonight. Even when her opponents are coming to the ring, she doesn't stop. She never breaks character. She is always in freaking character. God, she's too good for that company, man,&quot; Russo said.CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreenLINKNot to be dramatic, but I’m fairly certain Australia loves me. ♥️🇦🇺 #SmackDown #CrownJewelPerthPiper Niven used to be aligned with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre on SmackDown, but the veteran is currently out of action due to an injury. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Green in the weeks ahead.