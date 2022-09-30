“She was one of the most over women of her generation” - Mick Foley claims former WWE Women’s Champion deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Three-time WWE Champion Mick Foley has made a bold claim about former Women's Champion Sable and believes that she is a deserving candidate for the Hall of Fame.
Despite being away from in-ring action since 2015, the former WWE Hardcore Champion has never stopped talking about pro wrestling via his podcast Foley is Pod.
Sable has been one of the top stars in WWE during her time. She has held the Women's title once in her career. Hall of Famer and multi-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus has also mentioned that Sable was an inspiration for other women to enter the business.
In a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the former WWE Champion said Sable should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Foley mentioned that it is only a matter of time before the induction happens.
"Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it's just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation," Mick Foley said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]
Foley has made claims about several wrestlers and non-wrestlers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Last month, Foley mentioned that former WCW Superstar Nancy Benoit deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.
Fans react to Mick Foley's opinion
The wrestling world is split with regards to the former Women's Champion being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
A majority of fans agreed with Foley and mentioned that she was one of the most popular female wrestlers in the company.
Some had their reasons for why Sable shouldn't be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
People also questioned Mick Foley and requested him to give a better explanation on what grounds she deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.
The wrestling world also mentioned their choices of women who deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Several women have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, including The Bella Twins, Trish Stratus, Lita, and many more. With the 2023 event only a few months away, we will have to wait and see which female wrestlers get inducted.
What are your thoughts on Sable being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.
A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here
Q. Which of these two women would you like to see get inducted first into the WWE Hall of Fame?
Chyna
Sable
12 votes so far