“She was one of the most over women of her generation” - Mick Foley claims former WWE Women’s Champion deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Three-time WWE Champion Mick Foley has made a bold claim about former Women's Champion Sable and believes that she is a deserving candidate for the Hall of Fame.

Despite being away from in-ring action since 2015, the former WWE Hardcore Champion has never stopped talking about pro wrestling via his podcast Foley is Pod.

Sable has been one of the top stars in WWE during her time. She has held the Women's title once in her career. Hall of Famer and multi-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus has also mentioned that Sable was an inspiration for other women to enter the business.

In a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the former WWE Champion said Sable should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Foley mentioned that it is only a matter of time before the induction happens.

"Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it's just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation," Mick Foley said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Josh_More @AEWRPod @TheCenaxDivas @da_bears70 @WrestlingWCC Sable was the absolute definition of crossover appeal. She drew huge casual audiences and sold magazines in massive numbers. Sable is why WWE began hiring models and gave you Trish @AEWRPod @TheCenaxDivas @da_bears70 @WrestlingWCC Sable was the absolute definition of crossover appeal. She drew huge casual audiences and sold magazines in massive numbers. Sable is why WWE began hiring models and gave you Trish.

Foley has made claims about several wrestlers and non-wrestlers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Last month, Foley mentioned that former WCW Superstar Nancy Benoit deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Fans react to Mick Foley's opinion

The wrestling world is split with regards to the former Women's Champion being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

A majority of fans agreed with Foley and mentioned that she was one of the most popular female wrestlers in the company.

Ryder Rekks EVERYTHING @RyderRekksIT @WrestlingWCC She deserves it. If sunny got it then she deserves it for what she did in the attitude era @WrestlingWCC She deserves it. If sunny got it then she deserves it for what she did in the attitude era

𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕣 𝕘𝕝𝕠𝕨 @phosphor_glow



she was a huge part of the early Attitude Era and i guarantee people were tuning in for her



the WWE HOF is mostly meaningless anyway but she deserves to be there WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mick Foley wants Sable in the Hall Of Fame Mick Foley wants Sable in the Hall Of Fame https://t.co/Gdz4FvlIY0 i do not care for Sable but she deserves itshe was a huge part of the early Attitude Era and i guarantee people were tuning in for herthe WWE HOF is mostly meaningless anyway but she deserves to be there twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s… i do not care for Sable but she deserves itshe was a huge part of the early Attitude Era and i guarantee people were tuning in for herthe WWE HOF is mostly meaningless anyway but she deserves to be there twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

WavneliusW. @wavewrim @_Drake7 @Mattastrocpup @OnMatAndInRing @WrestlingWCC Right and I have to agree with @RealMickFoley Sable should be in the Hall of Fame she was a huge draw for WWE especially for her hand painted Bikini remember that cause I do. @_Drake7 @Mattastrocpup @OnMatAndInRing @WrestlingWCC Right and I have to agree with @RealMickFoley Sable should be in the Hall of Fame she was a huge draw for WWE especially for her hand painted Bikini remember that cause I do. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Some had their reasons for why Sable shouldn't be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Space Filler @IrrelevantOne78 @WrestlingWCC There are zero reasons for her to be in the HoF. If anything, she set the women's division back years. Zero brains. Zero ring skills. Zero mic skills. Zero people skills. Zero personality. @WrestlingWCC There are zero reasons for her to be in the HoF. If anything, she set the women's division back years. Zero brains. Zero ring skills. Zero mic skills. Zero people skills. Zero personality. https://t.co/CLt7BmvLVz

itsyourchicagoboyholla @da_bears70 @WrestlingWCC I could not tell you one single meaningful feud she had or match she had other than the hand prints painted on her chest…thats her career! Not hof worthy @WrestlingWCC I could not tell you one single meaningful feud she had or match she had other than the hand prints painted on her chest…thats her career! Not hof worthy

People also questioned Mick Foley and requested him to give a better explanation on what grounds she deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

OnTheMatAndInTheRing @OnMatAndInRing @WrestlingWCC What did she do? I like mick but I need a better explanation here @WrestlingWCC What did she do? I like mick but I need a better explanation here

The wrestling world also mentioned their choices of women who deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Space Filler @IrrelevantOne78 @RealMickFoley



What about Chyna? @TheSamiCallihan Did you really say that Sable deserves a spot in the HoF?What about Chyna? @RealMickFoley @TheSamiCallihan Did you really say that Sable deserves a spot in the HoF?What about Chyna?

Clover @LandOrcaClover @WrestlingWCC Until Miss Elizabeth is in it, no woman should be in it. @WrestlingWCC Until Miss Elizabeth is in it, no woman should be in it.

Ruby Lipp @RubySlippin @LandOrcaClover



And yes Miss Elizabeth should be as well @WrestlingWCC Chyna should be in by herselfAnd yes Miss Elizabeth should be as well @LandOrcaClover @WrestlingWCC Chyna should be in by herself And yes Miss Elizabeth should be as well

Several women have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, including The Bella Twins, Trish Stratus, Lita, and many more. With the 2023 event only a few months away, we will have to wait and see which female wrestlers get inducted.

What are your thoughts on Sable being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

