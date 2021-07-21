Mick Foley comments on Drew McIntyre's chair shots on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had much to say about Drew McIntyre's spot on last night's edition of RAW, amongst his praise of new RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H.

On the segment on last night's show, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre crashed his current rival Jinder Mahal's in-ring birthday celebration. Mahal teased McIntyre over the events of this weekend's men's Money in the Bank ladder match, where himself, Veer and Shanky took out the Scottish star and removed him from the match.

McIntyre then attacked the trio, and as Mahal and Veer left the ring, he unleashed his anger onto Veer, hitting him with 20 chair shots as the crowd counted along.

The segment appeared to go down well with the crowd, but others did not share the same view. Mick Foley shared his own thoughts on the segment online. Taking to Twitter, Foley said:

Big fan of Drew’s...but 20 chair shots should either be done to build a feud of epic proportions...or they shouldn’t be done at all.#RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2021

Big fan of Drew's...but 20 chair shots should either be done to build a feud of epic proportions...or they shouldn't be done at all. #RAW

Don't miss my publication day event on May 4th with @realmickfoley! Get your tickets from @BookendsNJ today:https://t.co/w5PuErjkDw pic.twitter.com/1tOZ2gXocB — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 28, 2021

Mick Foley and Drew McIntyre have crossed paths multiple times throughout their careers. Back in May of this year, McIntyre shared a set of throwback photos of himself and Mick Foley to his Twitter account.

Mick Foley had high praise for a recently crowned champion in WWE

On the most recent edition of RAW, women's Money in the Bank winner Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her contract during a rematch between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. At the end of the bout. A.S.H. pinned multiple-time champion Flair, who had only won the belt from Ripley 24 hours earlier.

Reacting to the huge moment, Mick Foley said:

What a moment for anyone who was ever told they weren't good enough, or athletic enough, or attractive enough to follow their dreams! I'm so happy for @NikkiCrossWWE #RAW

What a moment for anyone who was ever told they weren’t good enough, or athletic enough, or attractive enough to follow their dreams!



I’m so happy for @NikkiCrossWWE #RAW https://t.co/UrrWp8x43F — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. is currently in her first reign as RAW Women's Champion. She was previously a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. This is her first title win since her recent "Almost a Super Hero" rebrand.

