Mick Foley deletes Twitter account after sudden post

Mick Foley is one of the most beloved figures in the wrestling industry, and the WWE Hall of Famer has always been wholesome on social media. The star has now worried fans by sending out a cryptic tweet, and then deleting his social media.

The star has always been connected with wrestling, even though retired, and is known for sharing his frank opinions on Twitter, as well as on his podcast, letting fans know what he thinks.

However, he worried fans after he sent out a cryptic tweet recently, which led to them worrying about his safety and whether he was doing well. He made a fond farewell to his fans on Twitter, quoting Popeye. and saying that he couldn't take any more of the app.

You can read his last tweet below.

"Hello, this is Mick. To quote Popeye the Sailor: 'That’s all I can stands, ‘cause I can’t stands no more!' I am grateful for all of you who followed me, and for the opportunities this platform afforded me... But this is my last post on here."

Now, Mick Foley appears to have deleted his profile altogether. While it's not certain why he decided on this course of action, the star is still available online on Instagram.

Mick Foley's profile no longer exists on Twitter

Mick Foley appeared on a video package to announce the Iron Survivor Challenge on WWE NXT

Foley has mostly been away from WWE since he ended his role as an authority figure in the company. Although he has appeared once or twice in different roles, for the most part, he's not been connected.

However, he recently appeared on video on NXT to announce a Men's Iron Survivor singles match between Tyler Bate and Dijak.

It will be interesting to see if he's going to be involved any further.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.