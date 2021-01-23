Mick Foley gives a health update

A few weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 following a fan signing event. Through his Twitter account, the star was candid about what went down and opened up about not being able to spend Christmas with his family due to having to quarantine.

On Twitter, Mick Foley has been giving his 1.9 million followers occasional updates on his health following the positive test. The multiple-time champion has been honest about the implications of the illness and how it has been affecting him.

In his most recent Twitter video, Mick Foley advocated for social distancing and said the following:

"First of all, I wanted to tell you how I'm doing physically, and second of all, I wanna encourage everybody to continue to look out for each other. I know there's an end in sight but we have to be even more adamant. Continue to mask up, social distance and look out for each other. And number three, I just feel like complaining. I don't have anyone to complain to! So I'm gonna complain to all of you"

The Harcore Legend continued, discussing his symptoms:

"First of all, here are my symptoms; I can't sleep! I never slept well, but here it is, 5am... The Hardcore Legend is wide awake, complaining. If misery loves company, brother, you have got some company in The Hardcore Legend. The brain fog, right? You feel like you can't think clearly, you're easily fatigued, and perhaps worst of all - the loss of strength."

Here’s a quick COVID health update.



Bottom line: stay safe, mask up; believe me, you DON’T want to get this virus! It sucks. pic.twitter.com/WSYhvcv98t — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2021

Mick Foley claims that COVID-19 has had an impact on his fitness levels

Mick Foley also talked about how being afflicted with COVID-19 has had a drastic impact on his physical abilities. The star said the following:

"Even when I was not excersing, and I had forgotten and skipped doing the DDP Yoga, I was doing like close to 50 push-ups. Even at advanced weight gain"

Mick Foley also encouraged his fans to stay safe in today's COVID-19 era:

"But even with the weight gain... I was getting pretty strong, closing in on 50, and boom, coronavirus hit, and now I'm at 12, 13. And you know how press-ups become increasingly more difficult? Well every one of these push-ups or press-ups is more difficult! So I wanna warn you, or urge you to look out for each other, and believe me, you don't wanna catch this, it sucks"

Mick Foley is certainly not the first famous wrestling personality who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. In an SK Wrestling Exclusive which can be read at this link, Drew McIntyre talked about WWE's testing policy and also gave his own health update after being recently afflicted with the coronavirus.