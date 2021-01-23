Drew McIntyre talks about WWE's testing policy and gives his health update (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in isolation. As a result, Drew McIntyre hasn't physically appeared on Monday Night RAW for the last couple of weeks.

Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview during which he gave his health update.

"I am good, thank you for asking. You know I talked about what's been going on on Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks ago, I was very happy to be able to speak to the world and let them know. And the one, I got lucky in the sense that I was asymptomatic from COVID, I didn't get all the horrible side effects to some of my family and friends people across the world have been affected with."

"I'm most grateful for WWE's testing policy" - Drew McIntyre on WWE's testing policy

Drew McIntyre further revealed that he is grateful for WWE's testing policy and that his positive diagnosis was done before he came to work and that prevented him from passing it to anyone. Drew McIntyre then gave an important message to everyone, urging them to follow all the guidelines and safety measures.

"But that's not the thing I'm most grateful for. I think I'm most grateful for WWE's testing policy. You know, throughout the whole pandemic, we've constantly been involved with the times up in our tests, and we caught my positive diagnosis before I was able to go to work, pass it to one of my colleagues, I may have passed it to one of their high-risk family members. So I'm very grateful they were able to catch it and I was able to give the message as well that I've been doing everything you can possibly do. I've been wearing my mask and social distancing, and I still got it. If it can happen to me, it can literally happen to anyone. I want to let everyone know, let's just keep following all the guidelines that are out there right now. Let's do what we can because it's the only way we're going to get rid of this thing. But I'm good, thank you for asking."

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021 later this month. Fans can also catch Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

