Mick Foley prefers The Rock's one thing over Logan Paul

Veteran wrestler Mick Foley has revealed that he prefers The Rock-owned ZOA Energy drink over Logan Paul's Prime Hydration brand.

On SmackDown last week, The Maverick endorsed that his Prime Hydration drink has partnered with the Stamford-based promotion. The brand logo will appear in the center of the wrestling mat at major WWE shows such as WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

However, Foley was among those who weren't happy with the record-setting development. The 58-year-old legend took to social media and urged WWE not to promote Prime on the wrestling mat by sharing an edited picture of an iconic Hell in a Cell match between him and The Undertaker.

Responding to the former World Champion on Instagram, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) asked Mick Foley to ''drink some Prime,'' get in shape, and wrestle him.

In response, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he only drinks The Rock's ZOA Energy.

Check out the screenshot of Cardona and Foley's comments below:

Zack Ryder and Mankind's conversation on the post.

The Rock sends a four-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown turned upside down after Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson.

The two RAW Superstars accepted The Bloodline members' challenge for the blockbuster tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare was having none of The Brahma Bull's trash talk about his family and slapped him across the face as a receipt.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of SmackDown, The Great One hyped his appearance with a four-word message.

"'FLEX KAVANA' COMES HOME," he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

The Great One's message on social media.

It remains to be seen what Dwayne Johnson has to say about Cody Rhodes slapping him on Friday Night SmackDown last week.