The Rock sends a 4-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar The Rock is set to appear on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Before the show, he has sent a four-word message on Instagram.

On last week's edition of the blue show, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted The Bloodline's challenge to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL Night One. Rhodes also took revenge against The Great One, slapping the latter after he talked trash about The American Nightmare's family.

Taking to his Instagram Story, The Rock recently hyped up his return to Memphis on this week's SmackDown. The Hollywood megastar also mentioned the ring name he used during his tenure in United States Wrestling Association, Flex Kavana.

"'FLEX KAVANA' COMES HOME," he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

The Rock has been making regular appearances on WWE TV

The Rock talked about turning heel in his latest WWE run

The Rock recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed his ongoing run in World Wrestling Entertainment.

During the chat, The Great One addressed his heel turn as part of Cody Rhodes-Bloodline Saga. He mentioned it was the ideal decision since the character allowed him to say things the WWE Universe liked to hear.

"It is best to go back to WWE in this Rock 10.0 version where I could become a heel and say the things that people want to say. And I went in and 'It's the number one city' and 'You cactus-loving-cra**heads.'" And then what I also said was, 'And every woman in here wants to go one-on-one with The Rock,' and all the women go crazy, and I said, 'Now, settle down, you cra**head Karens.' And then they all cheered again!"

The Great One has yet to react to being slapped by Cody Rhodes last week. It will be interesting to see if the two will come face-to-face on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

The Rock recently joked that he wanted to attack a fully naked John Cena after the duo crossed paths backstage at the Oscars 2024.

How do you think The Brahma Bull will react to Cody Rhodes' slap? Let us know in the comments section.