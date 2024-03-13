The Rock explains why his current version is best for WWE; addresses the recent 'cactus-loving-cra**heads' comment

The Rock recently discussed his return to WWE and explained why embracing the heel persona has worked so far.

Fans initially rejected the idea when The Brahma Bull returned to potentially challenge Roman Reigns for a match at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE's decision to pivot and turn The People's Champion into a heel has since added an exciting layer to the storyline. It appears that this change has resonated well with fans, and they are now thoroughly enjoying The Rock's current work.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Rock expressed that returning to WWE as a heel was the best decision, allowing him to voice things that resonate with people. Reflecting on a recent clip from SmackDown where he referred to fans in Phoenix, Arizona, as 'cactus-loving-cra**heads,' The Great One chuckled about fans cheering him despite the cheeky remarks.

"It is the best to go back to WWE in this Rock 10.0 version where I could become a heel and say the things that people want to say. And I went in and 'It's the number one city' and 'You cactus-loving-cra**heads,'" The Rock chuckled, "and then what I also said was 'And every woman in here wants to go one-on-one with The Rock' and all the women go crazy and I said 'Now, settle down you cra**head Karens.' And then they all cheered again!" [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Brahma Bull is set to compete at WrestleMania 40, and fans will definitely be excited to see him compete in the ring after so long.

The Rock is advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

The Rock is set to make his third consecutive appearance on SmackDown, which will be live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, this week.

The last week's edition of the blue brand ended on a cliffhanger. Tensions escalated after Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted The Rock's challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. The closing moments of SmackDown intensified when Cody Rhodes slapped The Great One after the latter had made comments about him being a "mistake."

It will indeed be intriguing to see how The Bloodline responds to the events that transpired last week.

Are you enjoying The Rock's current run as a heel?

