Details on whether The Rock was speaking the truth while dissing the WWE Universe on SmackDown

The Rock will be a part of every episode of WWE SmackDown until WrestleMania XL, and this week's episode didn't disappoint. The Great One had a lot to say about Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the people of Phoenix, Arizona. It looks like he was speaking the truth when he was dissing the crowd.

The Rock entered the ring after The Bloodline on SmackDown and cleared the air about his role at WrestleMania. He responded to Rhodes' challenge and upped the stakes for a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania XL. While letting the WWE Universe know his devilish plans, he took many shots at the crowd in the audience.

The Rock did not hold back while taking shots at the WWE Universe in Phoenix, Arizona. He let the world know that the city where SmackDown emanated from last night was the number one for c*caine and m*th use. Fightful went a step ahead and fact-checked what The Great One claimed:

"According to American Addiction Centers, Phoenix does have the highest percentage of its population that uses c*caine and m*th. Phoenix has a population of 1.5 million people. According to the report, 15.1% have used m*th, while 23.3% have used c*caine." [H/T: Fightful]

How did Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes respond to The Rock's rant on SmackDown?

The newest member of The Bloodline called out Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown before challenging them to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. The tag team match will have major stipulations on the line for the WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare took part in a dark match after WWE SmackDown and addressed what The Rock had to say. The American Nightmare spoke about how the former WWE Champion talked trash about the fans, and that didn't sit with him.

"Okay, what do we do? I’ve never had this happen. Hey, quick question for you. Was Rock here earlier? What did he say? Hey, this is my cousin Berkley. Berkley, you were here the whole time. What did Rock say? What did he say? What did he say about these people? What do they do? [Berkley tells him The Rock said they do c*caine and m*th.] Oh my God! There’s kids here. Oh, Berk, we can’t say that here. Boo Berkley. It has been a wonderful night. I always enjoy coming to SmackDown," Rhodes said.

On the other hand, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a hilarious reaction to what The Brahma Bull said earlier.

