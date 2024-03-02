Seth Rollins has hilarious reaction to being called out by The Rock

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has shared a hilarious reaction to being called out by The Rock ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona.

Tonight's show is the first episode of the blue brand following Elimination Chamber 2024 last Saturday night in Perth, Australia. Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against The Visionary at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, The Rock shared a new video on social media calling out Cody Rhodes. He also took a couple of shots at Seth Rollins in the video and told him to stop running his mouth.

"The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins, if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that World title that you have around your waist, very soon The Rock will make that title go to somebody else. Read between the lines. Yes, The Rock just blurred it," he said. [H/T F4WOnline]

Seth Rollins took to social media ahead of SmackDown to respond to The Rock. He shared a GIF of himself laughing from his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024 and you can check out The Visionary's post below.

Former WWE writer takes a shot at Seth Rollins for his outfits

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has criticized World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his outlandish outfits.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran claimed Rollins dressed like a clown. Russo added that fans have no idea why the champion dressed that way and claimed the 37-year-old is over with a "niche" part of the WWE Universe.

"No, the business has not changed, bro. The basic principle is the exact same thing it's been from day one. They're making these changes... You got World Champions dressing like clowns. Here's the worst part of it: you don't even know why he's dressing that way. He just came out one week, and like that was his new shtick. There was no explanation, nothing. Whatever, bro, he's over with the niche crowd, and I guess that's what they care about." [From 12:30 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes makes an appearance tonight on the blue brand as well, after challenging The Rock to a singles match over the weekend.

