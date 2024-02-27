Former WWE veteran blasts Seth Rollins for clownish gimmick; claims there was no explanation (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has taken issues with Seth Rollins' wardrobe choices this week on RAW.

The Visionary has made a name for himself over the last few years in the WWE. Rollins has managed to get over with the fans with his quirky outfits. The World Heavyweight Champion is one of the company's top stars and gets a great reaction from fans who enjoy singing his theme song.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo commented that the business hadn't changed much, but now top stars like Seth Rollins were parading around like "clowns" in ridiculous outfits.

He also detailed that he came out one day dressed like that, and the fans never explained what prompted the change in his gimmick.

"No, the business has not changed, bro. The basic principle is the exact same thing it's been from day one. They're making these changes... You got World Champions dressing like clowns. Here's the worst part of it: you don't even know why he's dressing that way. He just came out one week, and like that was his new shtick. There was no explanation, nothing. Whatever, bro, he's over with the niche crowd, and I guess that's what they care about." [From 12:30 onwards]

Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior outlasted five other men at The Elimination Chamber to book his ticket to the Show of Shows.

