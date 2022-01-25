"It made me laugh" - Mick Foley reacts to being mocked by former WWE Superstar

Mick Foley didn't take Matt Cardona's shot from last night's Game Changer Wrestling show seriously.

Last night, Game Changer Wrestling made its debut at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for their first-ever traditional pay-per-view event. On the show, Matt Cardona faced "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela and wore a flannel shirt on his way to the ring with some unflattering words towards Foley on the back of it.

This morning Mick Foley took to his YouTube channel to address the situation, stating that Cardona's stunt made him laugh.

"Hello everyone, it's The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley addressing the Matt Cardona situation. Matt took a shot at Mrs. Foley's baby boy last night with his interesting choice of ring attire. And while I appreciate the GCW fans of flipping him off on my behalf, while I appreciate my friend The Savage Gentlemen, whose wedding I officiated, that's real, wanting to do battle with him on my behalf. The truth is from a personal standpoint. I was happy for him. Yeah, it made me laugh because I felt like Matt was done wrong in WWE. He reached for that brass ring, he grabbed it, and was asked to return it."

Mick Foley believes Matt Cardona took the "Drew McIntyre route" following his WWE release

Foley went on to state that he believes everyone who gets released in professional wrestling has a choice to make.

The hardcore legend spoke on how one may continue to do the same things they did previously or they can attempt to reinvent themselves as Drew McIntyre did. Foley believes Cardona has taken that route since his release.

"Ultimately, everyone who leaves a major company has a choice to make when they hit the independent scene," Mick Foley continued. "And that choice is, do I just do the same things I did the things that I was known for, or do I reinvent myself? I call that the Drew McIntyre route, the road less traveled. That is what Matt Cardona has done. He's completely reinvented himself and, in doing so, has become one of the most enjoyable and valuable assets on the wrestling scene and knowing that I'm playing just a small part in that reinvention. A tiny part, well, makes me happy, and in conclusion...f**k Matt Cardona!"

What do you make of Foley's comments? Would you like to see him do something with Matt Cardona in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Mick Foley with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Matt Cardona has successfully reinvented himself since his WWE release? Yes No 0 votes so far