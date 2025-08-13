  • home icon
  Mick Foley "Really Disappointed" With "Small Percentage of People" After Hulk Hogan's Death

Mick Foley "Really Disappointed" With "Small Percentage of People" After Hulk Hogan's Death

By Danny Hart
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:27 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In a recent interview, Mick Foley explained why he had a problem with the reaction to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's death.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, became a controversial figure in 2015 when audio emerged of him using racist language. His public backing of Donald Trump's 2024 United States presidential campaign also received a mixed response.

Foley appeared on the new TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary. Discussing Hogan's passing, the former WWE star revealed he was unhappy with some comments about the wrestling icon.

"I'm really touched by all the people who are coming out with fond memories and recollections of Hulk," Foley said. "But, I have to tell you, I'm really disappointed in that small percentage of people who feel like it's okay to lash out at someone and their loved ones."
Hogan famously described Foley as a "glorified stuntman" on a 2002 episode of Off The Record. Two decades later, The Hulkster apologized to the three-time WWE Champion while filming Most Wanted Treasures.

Mick Foley says criticism of Hulk Hogan "hurts"

In the 1980s, Hulk Hogan was the most popular attraction in WWE. He also enjoyed a successful run as a bad guy in WCW after surprisingly turning heel in 1996.

Mick Foley admitted some people's negative remarks about Hogan have weighed heavily on his mind lately:

"It's not unique to Hulk. I think it's part of our culture now. I don't think we realize, when I say we, collectively, everybody who's on social media, realizes that what they write hurts. It's weighing me down. It hurts me, so I can only imagine how it makes his family feel."
Fellow wrestling legend Goldberg also criticized fans in the documentary. Reflecting on the crowd booing Hogan on RAW's Netflix premiere, he said he was "appalled" by the way his former WCW co-worker was treated.

Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
