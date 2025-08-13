Mick Foley "Really Disappointed" With "Small Percentage of People" After Hulk Hogan's Death

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In a recent interview, Mick Foley explained why he had a problem with the reaction to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's death.Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, became a controversial figure in 2015 when audio emerged of him using racist language. His public backing of Donald Trump's 2024 United States presidential campaign also received a mixed response.Foley appeared on the new TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary. Discussing Hogan's passing, the former WWE star revealed he was unhappy with some comments about the wrestling icon.&quot;I'm really touched by all the people who are coming out with fond memories and recollections of Hulk,&quot; Foley said. &quot;But, I have to tell you, I'm really disappointed in that small percentage of people who feel like it's okay to lash out at someone and their loved ones.&quot;Hogan famously described Foley as a &quot;glorified stuntman&quot; on a 2002 episode of Off The Record. Two decades later, The Hulkster apologized to the three-time WWE Champion while filming Most Wanted Treasures.Mick Foley says criticism of Hulk Hogan &quot;hurts&quot;In the 1980s, Hulk Hogan was the most popular attraction in WWE. He also enjoyed a successful run as a bad guy in WCW after surprisingly turning heel in 1996.Mick Foley admitted some people's negative remarks about Hogan have weighed heavily on his mind lately:&quot;It's not unique to Hulk. I think it's part of our culture now. I don't think we realize, when I say we, collectively, everybody who's on social media, realizes that what they write hurts. It's weighing me down. It hurts me, so I can only imagine how it makes his family feel.&quot;Fellow wrestling legend Goldberg also criticized fans in the documentary. Reflecting on the crowd booing Hogan on RAW's Netflix premiere, he said he was &quot;appalled&quot; by the way his former WCW co-worker was treated.Please credit TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.