Mick Foley says current superstar is "one of the finest things to ever happen to WWE"

Mick Foley has sent massive praise towards Sami Zayn during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The Honorary Uce has been firing on all cylinders on WWE TV lately. Zayn's misadventures with The Bloodline, specifically Jey Uso, have been a big hit with the WWE Universe.

The Bloodline appeared on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The segment saw Zayn reminding Roman Reigns that Jey Uso is his problem and that he should handle him. Before things could escalate between Zayn and Jey, Matt Riddle made his way to the ring to confront The Bloodline. A singles match was set up between Zayn and Riddle for later.

WWE legend Mick Foley took to Twitter during RAW and showered big praise on the former Intercontinental Champion. Here's what Foley wrote:

"Sami Zayn is one of the finest things to ever happen to @WWE."

How did WWE fans react to Mick Foley's tweet about Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the main roster. His comedic delivery has left fans chuckling on more than one occasion.

Fans were in complete agreement with Foley's assessment of Zayn. Check out some of the responses to his tweet below:

Jelly Drama @jellydrama @RealMickFoley @WWE @SamiZayn I'm completely on board for him to be the guy to dethrone Roman. He's loved by the fans. The sympathy from an inevitable turn. It's so organic and he could have a Daniel Bryan type following. The fans would clamor for it. The storytelling is all there. Just an opinion. @RealMickFoley @WWE @SamiZayn I'm completely on board for him to be the guy to dethrone Roman. He's loved by the fans. The sympathy from an inevitable turn. It's so organic and he could have a Daniel Bryan type following. The fans would clamor for it. The storytelling is all there. Just an opinion.

Anthony Jestes @Antog1331 @RealMickFoley @WWE @SamiZayn We're on the same wavelength. He reminds me a lot of you. Different material to work with but still gives it his all. @RealMickFoley @WWE @SamiZayn We're on the same wavelength. He reminds me a lot of you. Different material to work with but still gives it his all.

Interestingly, Zayn has been compared to Mick Foley in the past. Here's what he had to say about the comparison:

"Definitely because Mick Foley really was one of my biggest inspirations to actually become a wrestler. To actually try and become a wrestler. Hulk Hogan when I was a kid and Bret Hart when I got a little older... But as I got old enough to where training to become a wrestler might actually become a possibility... I think Foley inspired me more than anyone else. To say that he saw a lot of myself in him, first of all it's an honor, and also I feel the same in return," he said.

It remains to be seen what WWE's plans with Zayn's Bloodline angle are. It would undoubtedly be a moment to remember when the eventual split happens, and babyface Zayn gets quite possibly the biggest pop of his career.

Have you been enjoying Zayn's current WWE run lately? Sound off in the comments below.

