Mick Foley sends heartfelt message to former WWE star recovering from heart surgery

Hall of Famer Mick Foley has urged fans to send their well-wishes to a former WWE Superstar recovering from heart surgery.

Jason Sensation is a former WWE star and was popular in the Attitude Era. The performer made several television appearances and perhaps is most known for his depiction of Owen Hart when Degeneration X parodied Nation of Domination. He revealed on social media last month that he had undergone successful heart surgery.

Mick Foley took to his Instagram today to share a heartfelt message about Jason Sensation. Foley asked fans to send positive thoughts as Sensation is recovering from a double bypass. He noted that Sensation is in good spirits but could use some support from fans.

"THINKING OF JASON. If you’ve got some positive thoughts, prayers or love to spare, please direct some for Jason Sensation, who is recovering from a double bypass. If the name is not familiar, Google him as Jason was part of some of the best and funniest moments of the Attitude Era. I have talked to Jason, and he is in high spirits – but he could definitely use some well wishes!", he wrote.

Jason Sensation on sharing a beer with WWE legend The Undertaker

Jason Sensation recently shared that The Undertaker gave him a nice send-off in WWE.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast with former superstar Rene Dupree, Sensation disclosed that he was initially scared of The Undertaker because he thought he had heat with him. However, he revealed that The Undertaker told him that he was his favorite impersonator and wished him well toward the end of his time with the promotion.

"And he's like, 'I don't even know you're done with the company man. I wish you all the best' like he just he sent me off. And he was like, 'you're good kid. You got some kind of future. Something is gonna happen for you' and we had a beer together and it was really nice. He gave me a really nice send-off when, you know, I was kind of afraid of him for most of the time I was backstage knowing him as the leader."

Jason Sensation was only a part of WWE television for a brief period of time but is still remembered by his peers. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Sensation well as he recovers from surgery.

Did you enjoy Sensation in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here