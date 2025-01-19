Mick Foley shares major health update; reason for canceled return match

Mick Foley shared a major health update today on social media. The Hall of Famer was supposed to return for a Death Match on his 60th birthday later this year but canceled the bout after suffering a concussion last year.

Foley posted an inspiring video on Instagram today, revealing his incredible success on his weight-loss journey so far. The WWE veteran has lost almost 100 pounds since weighing 377 pounds last year and looks to be in great shape. You can check out his video in the post below.

"WEIGHT LOSS UPDATE. A year ago, I started my weight loss journey at 377 lbs. It was hard to walk... I had lost almost all of my strength... it was hard to do anything. I was a heart attack waiting to happen, and I knew I had to make a change...Luckily — one year later — I have only good news to share...," he wrote.

Foley has not competed in a match since the 2012 Men's Royal Rumble, won by Sheamus.

WWE legend comments on spoiling Mick Foley's title win

Wrestling veteran JBL recently shared his thoughts on WCW spoiling Mick Foley's title win back in the day.

Speaking on an episode of What Were They Thinking? available exclusively on Backstage Pass, JBL shared his thoughts on Eric Bischoff's decision to have WCW reveal that Foley was going to win the title on a taped episode of WWE RAW. JBL noted that it probably wouldn't have backfired if it were anyone else besides the hardcore legend.

"This was all part of the snowstorm, you know, the avalanche going against WCW, so when they're doing this, it's kind of a last ditch measure. That's why I didn't see it as bad as Mr. Brisco did, as far as giving away the things. I thought it was a little bit of desperation and maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. It certainly backfired, which they certainly didn't plan. But if it hadn't, if it'd been anybody but Mick Foley, it probably wouldn't have backfired," he said. [From 35:06 onward]

JBL will be making an appearance on tomorrow night's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if Mick Foley makes any more appearances for WWE moving forward.

