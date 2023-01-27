Mick Foley would be "very surprised" if two WrestleMania 39 rumors are both true

Mick Foley has given his thoughts on rumors that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin could both compete at WrestleMania 39.

It has been widely speculated for many years that The Rock could face his real-life relative Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. Austin, meanwhile, returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 last year against Kevin Owens after a 19-year absence.

Foley feuded with the two WWE icons in the late 1990s. On his FOLEY is POD podcast, the Hall of Famer addressed talk about both men potentially appearing at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2:

"I'd be very surprised," Foley said. "I'd be really happy." [12:57 – 12:58]

Recent reports suggest that WWE's higher-ups will keep Austin and The Rock's potential returns a secret from others in the company. Both men have been speculated as possible surprise entrants in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

Mick Foley recently spoke to Steve Austin about WrestleMania 38

The first night of WrestleMania 38 ended with Steve Austin defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu match.

Mick Foley recently told Austin how much he enjoyed watching him compete for the first time in almost two decades:

"Steve was surprised – at least if he wasn't surprised, he did a good job of feigning surprise – when I told him his match was my favorite of the previous 'Mania. He was like, 'Why's that, kid?' I was like, 'Well, everyone wanted to see you. You overdelivered.' Owens did a remarkable job of putting that thing together." [13:40 – 14:01]

Foley also spoke about a conversation he had last week with Drew McIntyre. He said the SmackDown star disclosed some words of advice Brock Lesnar gave him when they worked together in 2020.

