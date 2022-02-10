"It took some negotiating" - Mickie James details how WWE allowed her to bring her IMPACT title to the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James has detailed the behind-the-scenes process behind her WWE return at the Royal Rumble. She came out to her current theme song, "Hardcore Country" and with her current title as well.

James was one of several former stars who were announced as entrants for the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. Her entry led to speculation over whether she would come out as her 'Hardcore Country' persona or her WWE self.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, James discussed this and a plethora of other topics, including the aftermath of the trash bag incident involving her. Here is what she said about the company's intention to book her for the Royal Rumble:

"Obviously it took some negotiating and some conversation, but it wasn't as difficult as I thought it was going to be. When Johnny (Laurinaitis) called Scott D'Amore first (because company to company) he wanted to make sure that it was going to be something internally that IMPACT would want to be a part of," said James. "I don't think the initial reach out was for Mickie James, hardcore country IMPACT Knockouts Champion. It was for Mickie James (the WWE legend)." (11:43-12:14)

The six-time WWE Women's Champion wanted to enter the Royal Rumble, but in the right way. She wanted to come out as "Hardcore Country" Mickie James and with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Mickie James had doubts over whether WWE would approve her current character for the Royal Rumble

Mickie James felt that she may not have been allowed to wear her IMPACT Knockouts Title at the Royal Rumble. However, she quickly got approval once John Laurinaitis asked Vince McMahon about it.

"I knew that it was a 'Yes' since last year, with all of these things and I was trying to keep it 'hush hush' because I really want it to be a surprise. I feel like it's gonna get the biggest reaction, like people are not gonna expect this when they hear "Hardcore Country," I think because they've never seen the Hardcore Country Mickie James character in WWE form." (13:29-13:53)

She did not publicly confirm the news to avoid jinxing herself in case plans changed at the last minute. The WWE legend simply stated that she intends for this to happen and believed the company would stay true to their word, which was the case.

James is set to defend her IMPACT Knockouts Title against Tasha Steelz at No Surrender, on February 19th. One night before the event she will hold a Mardi Gras concert in New Orleans, alongside musical group Chapel Hart. This will happen right down the road from the John A Alario Event Center, the venue of No Surrender.

