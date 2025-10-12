  • home icon
  • Mickie James gives shout-out to surprising WWE star during Hall of Fame induction

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:38 GMT
James is a legend of the wrestling business. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Mickie James gave a shout-out to a surprising WWE star during her Hall of Fame induction tonight. The veteran was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame tonight during Bound for Glory 2025.

James referenced her old TNA faction, The Gathering, which included stars such as Raven, Julio Dinero, and CM Punk. The former Divas Champion mentioned CM Punk by name during her speech, and you can check it out in the video below.

"I want to say thank you to Raven, Julio, and to CM Punk. The Gathering for me was a huge step outside of my comfort zone, but I learned so much from my peers and from my brothers in that ring that really helped me transcend forward, on to WWE and become the household name as Mickie James that you all came to love," she said.
James is married to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in real life. Aldis took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his wife today ahead of her TNA Hall of Fame induction at Bound for Glory.

WWE legend reacts to Mickie James' TNA Hall of Fame induction

Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Mickie James being honored by TNA at Bound for Glory 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long reacted to James being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. Long congratulated the 46-year-old and noted that the honor couldn't have happened to a better person.

"Well, congratulations to Mickie James. I worked with her over the years. She has always been a sweetheart, man. So it couldn't happen to a better person," said Teddy Long.
James accomplished a lot during her time in WWE, but has not been inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame yet. She also served as a judge on the first season of WWE LFG but has since been replaced by Michelle McCool. It will be fascinating to see if the former champion gets the chance to be inducted into the Hall of Fame down the line.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

