Mickie James ignored during major WWE moment

Mickie James has been ignored during a major moment tonight. The star has not reacted yet.

Ad

During her Hall of Fame induction speech, Michelle McCool didn't mention James at all despite having one of their biggest feuds with the star. LayCool's biggest rivalries were with stars like Mickie James and Natalya. Although the Queen of Harts and Layla got a mention, James was ignored and not mentioned in the speech at all.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several other fans were disappointed that McCool was being inducted when stars like James, Melina, and others had not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Michelle McCool was also the star to replace James earlier this year in WWE LFG. The show started with the former but was switched to the Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, for season two.

James is yet to directly address the matter herself, and exactly what happened behind the scenes is not certain, but there have been reports that Undertaker was behind McCool getting the job.

It remains to be seen if James reacts to this. The camera panned to her husband Nick Aldis during the speech once, but he didn't react either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More