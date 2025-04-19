Mickie James ignored during major WWE moment

Mickie James has been ignored during a major moment tonight. The star has not reacted yet.
During her Hall of Fame induction speech, Michelle McCool didn't mention James at all despite having one of their biggest feuds with the star. LayCool's biggest rivalries were with stars like Mickie James and Natalya. Although the Queen of Harts and Layla got a mention, James was ignored and not mentioned in the speech at all.
Several other fans were disappointed that McCool was being inducted when stars like James, Melina, and others had not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Michelle McCool was also the star to replace James earlier this year in WWE LFG. The show started with the former but was switched to the Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, for season two.
James is yet to directly address the matter herself, and exactly what happened behind the scenes is not certain, but there have been reports that Undertaker was behind McCool getting the job.
It remains to be seen if James reacts to this. The camera panned to her husband Nick Aldis during the speech once, but he didn't react either.