Current IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James tragically lost her brother and niece in a car accident.

In a series of tweets, James expressed gratitude to her followers for their heartfelt messages following her loss. Discussing the incident, she clarified that her brother, Wayne Knuckles, was dropping his daughter and a friend of hers to school when the accident occurred.

Mickie's sister-in-law, who was also present in the car during the incident, is currently in critical condition at the hospital. The IMPACT Wrestling star urged her followers to pray for her recovery.

"Thank you everyone for the love & the messages. It’s warmed my heart. Please continue to pray Wayne’s wife Christy Knuckles. She is still in serious condition in the hospital. She lost both her husband (My brother) and her 16yr old daughter in the accident. I can’t imagine."

James further expressed her grief and sent out her love and prayers for those affected by the accident.

"Also for the parents of her daughters best friend who was only 15. They had just picked her up and we’re taking the girls to school. My heart is broken for them as I don’t know what I would do. Think. Or even feel. I am sending so much strength, healing, and love."

Mickie James would go on to write that the driver of the vehicle who hit her brother's car was fine. She notes that it wasn't their fault and was just a tragic accident.

Mickie James was going to retire before her 2016 WWE return

Mickie James recently opened up about how she was set to retire right before she made a surprise return to WWE in 2016.

The former WWE Women's Champion is currently in her third run with IMPACT Wrestling. Her current storyline sees her wrestling matches with several female talents, as the next match she will lose will be her final. But it seems that the wrestling legend was ready to hang up her boots six years ago.

After her first WWE release, James wrestled for IMPACT and was a major name on the independent circuit. She then made a surprise appearance in NXT in November 2016, where she challenged the brand's Women's Champion, Asuka. She would then sign with the company in January 2017.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling with Rip Rogers, Mickie opened up about how the birth of her son compelled her to retire from the squared circle, but then NXT came calling.

"I had the opportunity to go away when I had Donovan [her son] and then obviously, right before I was gonna go back to WWE in 2016 before that Asuka match, I was really going to retire then... I just would rather quietly go in the sunset and stop taking bookings and I’d had Donovan and maybe just try to think about [the] next chapter and then NXT happened and then I ended up re-signing and having a whole second run" said Mickie James

Mickie James appeared in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, but her ongoing 'retirement storyline' suggests that she will not return to the Stamford-based promotion as a full-time wrestler.

